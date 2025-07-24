Helluva Boss Drops Awesome New Look Ahead of Amazon Prime Video Debut

With the announcement of Prime picking up the sister series to their already acquired Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss isn’t just another show joining the streaming ranks, but debuting with a bang. Originally created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse as an animated indie YouTube series, while it may look like an edgy Millennial cartoon from a previous era, the show has garnered so much praise as an adult animated comedy that its popularity has absolutely exploded since its Pilot episode debuted on YouTube in 2020. Even as an indie animation, the series was lovingly crafted with the utmost quality, and with Prime’s acquisition, fans can only expect even more TLC in the animation process for VivziePop’s passion project.

Which even includes any promotional material. Like Prime’s all-new poster, they’ve dropped ahead of the September 10th streaming debut. With a fire premiere including both Seasons 1 and 2, an all-new episode, “Mission Zero”, will also be premiering as a sort of new pilot-like episode. Along with Prime’s production support, Medrano herself stated, “I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories, and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!” And with such a popular series deserving an equally kicka-s kickoff, Prime’s promo poster perfectly suits the explosive hype of the charming and chaotic Hellaverse within Hazbin Hotel.

A Perfect Poster for an Imp-Perfect Cast of Characters

“Are you a piece of sh-t that got yourself sent to Hell, or are you an innocent soul who got

f-cked over by someone else?! Well, luckily for you, thanks to our company’s special access to the living world, we can help you take care of your unfinished business by taking out anyone who screwed you over when you were alive!” The business carried out by I.M.P., the Immediate Murder Professionals, isn’t just messy, but so are the employees themselves. Following their myriad of misadventures, the homicidal staff find their way in not just making a living off killing the living, but navigating their personal lives living in literal Hell.

And with a ton of little tidbits included, the poster for the series’ premiere on Prime couldn’t be more perfect — Millie being an absolute bada-s wielding a giant weapon as Moxxie trips in the foreground; Loona aloof on her phone; Posters on the alley wall alluding to Verosika Mayday, Fizzarolli, and LooLoo Land in the background; Stolas and a portal just behind Blitzo (with a silent O) wielding Stolas’s grimoire and, of course, prominently giving the one finger salute.

As much as Hazbin Hotel is beloved by fans and revolves around the sinner residents fighting for a second chance at redemption, Helluva Boss is its antithesis that fills in the gaps of world-building and the citizens, setting the scene for what life is really like in Hell by mostly focusing on average native Hellborn demons like Imps, Succubi, and Hellhounds and how they exploit the sinful ways of humans and each other. Even with its own brand of dark humor, there are also moments of tender character development, oddly contradictory to both the characters’ jobs and the coldhearted living humans they encounter, each of the cast living their own vivid lives, ranging from hilarious, vulgar mischief to heartwarming or poignant moments.

Are you hyped for the premiere of Helluva Boss on Prime? Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the new look!