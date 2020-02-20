Here’s the Anime Joining Netflix in March

Netflix has become a haven for millions of people around the world thanks to its eclectic catalog. While the Great Streaming War looms ahead of us, Netflix is taking its time with plenty of original series and much-coveted licenses. Now, fans have learned which anime titles Netflix will be debuting this March, and we’ve got a break down for you below.

As expected, Netflix has a slew of anime series to add next month. March will mark the arrival of six different series and seasons which promise to entertain audiences all over the United States.

You can check out the full list of anime releases below:

March 5 – Castlevania, Season 3

March 13 – BEASTARS

March 18 – Lu Over the Wall

March 19 – Altered Carbon: Resleeved

March 23 – Sol Levante

March 26 – 7Seeds: Part 2

Looking at this list, it is impossible to overlook how stacked it is. Not only are a second season and film involved, but it includes the all mighty Castlevania. Fans have been waiting for the video game adaptation to share its third season for months now, and Netflix will oblige them in a matter of weeks.

Of course, there are other hits which fans won’t want to miss. BEASTARS has been met with critical praise in Japan following its debut, and Netflix will bring that magic to the U.S. for the first time. Other series like Altered Carbon intend to expand the world of Netflix’s original series by the same name while Sol Levante tries to be a bit more groundbreaking. The experimental anime by Production IG promises to be the first of its kind, so fans will not want to miss out on any of these upcoming additions.

Which of these anime will you be watching next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!