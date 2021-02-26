✖

High-Rise Invasion is now streaming on Netflix! Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba's High-Rise Invasion is one of the most violent manga series out there as it features a deadly game on top of high skyscrapers, and now that the series debuted an anime adaptation even more fans can check out this franchise for themselves. Netflix has expanded their line of original licensing and productions this year following a successful dive into the anime world in 2020, and one of the leading projects is definitely a brutal one with this launch.

High-Rise Invasion is now streaming on Netflix. The series includes 12 episodes at about 25 mins each, and this includes both a Japanese and English language release of the series. The anime is directed by Masahiro Takata for Zero-G (the studio behind Tsugumomo), Touko Machida (7SEEDS) oversees the series scripts, Yoichi Ueda (Gangsta.) serves as character designer and chief animation director with tatsuo, and Youichi Sakai is composing the music.

The series' Japanese cast includes the likes of Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo, Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise, Akira Sekine as Kuon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki as Rika Honjo, and Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Mask, Jun Fukuyama as Mamoru Aikawa, Yoko Hikasa as Yayoi Kusakabe, Megumi Ogata as Shinji Okihara, Koji Yusa as Kazuma Aohara, Chika Anzai as Ein, and Shizuka Itou as Dealer Mask.

Netflix officially describes High-Rise Invasion as such, "The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate."

Will you be checking out High-Rise Invasion on Netflix? Have you started it already? If so, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!