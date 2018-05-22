‘High School DxD’ Just Gave Issei a Milky NSFW Power

High School DxD fans have stuck around for the series because of its blend of humor, fast-paced action, and of course, copious amounts of fan service. But the series is at its best when it blends all three aspects into a new power for its main character Issei Hyodo.

After revealing a new ability to summon Rias Gremmory’s breasts to his side at will, Issei capably used them as a switch to unleash a new form of the Juggernaut Drive.

The series had established in the past that Rias’ breasts are key for Issei’s growth (even using them to calm down his berzerker form in the first episode of High School DxD Hero), but Elsha confirms this is indeed what is needed to make Issei stronger.

When she was summoned Rias’ breasts had reacted to Issei’s new strength and potential, transforming them into direct buttons for Issei’s Red Dragon Emperor strength. Quickly understanding the situation that Rias’ nipples are now an active switch, Issei asks to poke her breasts once more.

Doing so “milks” Rias’ breasts of her energy (which you can find at the very NSFW link here), and gives Ddraig a new level of power. Issei then summons the aura of when the Red Dragon had a physical body (thus allowing the remnant spirits in the Red Dragon Booster Gear to pass on) and it gives his armor a new found power.

Thanks to Rias’ breasts, hilariously, Issei now can form high-energy cannons on his back or arms and fire huge blasts. This allows him to get the upper hand on Cao Cao, and after some help from a Kyoto god, Issei and the others were able to successfully fend off the Hero Faction in Kyoto.

The series has spent each arc slowly building Issei’s “Boob Dragon” power, and the latest episode probably has the most fan-service laden upgrade to date.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.