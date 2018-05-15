‘High School DxD Hero’ Just Turned NSFW On Its Head

High School DxD fans love the series for its fan service, sure, but one of its greatest qualities is how well it integrates its fan service elements into the narrative. The fourth season, High School DxD Hero, is no stranger to this either.

While Issei has used his love of boobs to bring him power in the past, the latest episode just took its NSFW elements and flipped them by bringing Issei to a whole new level of power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the series begins the climax to its first arc this season, the NSFW elements have slowed as they usually do (except for the spicy transition card featuring Xenovia, which you can find at the link here) but the series is intelligent in how it still manages to squeeze it into the narrative.

When Issei and his friends are defeated by the strength of the Hero Faction, he’s downtrodden and losing hope as he realizes the extent of his strength. But suddenly his hidden power was fully revealed and a mass of spirits appeared clamoring for boobs.

His power had possessed multiple people, turning them in molesters, and now that power allows him to summon what he desires most as the Boob Dragon: Boobs. Using his new power, he summons Rias to Kyoto as the episode comes to an end. Given how she (and her breasts) are the key to his Juggernaut Drive power, fans are wondering if he’s about to activate it again despite the damage it does to his body.

Seeing NSFW elements being turned into key plot points is why the series has dedicated fans, and the latest example (while the most egregious) is just a hilarious new ground for season four.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.

The fourth season also features the returning Japanese voice cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.