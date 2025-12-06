Hit Shonen Jump Series Teases New Project Ahead of Season 2

Yuto Suzuki’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Sakamoto Days, debuted in November 2020 and quickly solidified its position as one of the best action comedies in recent times. The series had a wide fanbase even before the anime’s debut, which is why the hype around the adaptation was greater than ever. The anime’s debut was a Netflix hit, but despite the success, the series has yet to announce a Season 2. The anime released its first season in two parts, with the first one debuting in January as part of the Winter 2025 anime season lineup, while Part 2 debuted in July. Usually, a hit series almost immediately announces a sequel after the ongoing season’s ending, but that wasn’t the case here, as fans worry about the anime’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While production constraints might be the reason behind the delay in the announcement, until there’s an official confirmation, the fate of the series hangs in the balance. The anime has adapted 74 chapters from the manga, barely commencing the intense JAA Infiltration Arc. Additionally, fans will also have to prepare themselves to bid farewell to the manga series after five years of weekly serialization. While the finale’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the manga entered its Final Battle in July 2025. As the manga’s ending draws near, Sakamoto Days confirms a bunch of exciting news for its 5th anniversary, and one of these updates has everyone’s attention.

Sakamoto Days Is Teasing a Mysterious Project For Its 5th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Netflix

According to a report on X, Shueisha registered the trademark Sakamoto Days Mission: Rogue Dawn on November 20th, 2025. The details of the project are currently unknown, but considering the timing, it could be related to the manga’s 5th anniversary. The title seems too important for a new project, but there are no indications that it could be the anime sequel. Apart from this, the series is holding a special poll in Japan to commemorate the anniversary.

According to @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series, the online voting for the Best Bout popularity poll will be open until January 13th, 2026. The results will be announced in Spring 2026, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. The manga creator will illustrate the top battles, and Shueisha will even release a special promotional video for it. Additionally, the series will also release new LINE stickers, a collaboration with Shonen Jump’s parody manga Me & Robocco, and a Papercraft Pistol Appendix.

However, the most exciting part is that Slam Dunk‘s creator, Takehiko Inoue, is involved with the anniversary celebration through an exclusive interview and several original illustrations. The anime is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can read the manga on the official Manga Plus app. You can also read the manga for free on Viz Media’s Sakamoto Days portal, where the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes are also available.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!