One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Movies of 2025 is Hitting Streaming Sooner Than You Might Think

Crunchyroll has been on quite a tear this year, with the streaming service helping to bring some of Japan’s biggest anime movies to North America. While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle easily walked away as the biggest anime movie of 2025, pulling in enough ticket sales to become the most profitable anime film of all time, it’s not the only project Crunchyroll brought to the West. As fans wait to see when Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps will arrive on the small screen, it seems that they’re about to be beaten to the punch by another gang of anime demon fighters.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will arrive on digital home video beginning next week on Tuesday, December 9th. The movie will be available with both its original Japanese dub with English subtitles and the English Dub, following Denji’s city-exploding fight against the Bomb Devil. Taking to social media, the anime movie from Studio MAPPA released a statement regarding the digital release, “Boom. For the first time ever, the explosive anime event of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc comes home. Sub and dub versions are available exclusively at your favorite digital retailer Tuesday, Dec 9.”

For the first time ever, the explosive anime event of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc comes home. Sub and dub versions are available exclusively at your favorite Digital retailer Tuesday, Dec 9. #ChainsawManMovie pic.twitter.com/ZDU6isUnKT — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) December 5, 2025

Chainsaw Man And Crunchyroll

While the movie starring Denji and Reze is hitting digital, you’ll have to pay in order to witness the anime carnage to start. As of the writing of this article, Crunchyroll has yet to reveal when, or if, the Chainsaw Man movie will land on its streaming service. It seems highly likely that we’ll see the release next year on the platform, though a specific date remains a mystery. Since Crunchyroll currently houses the first season of the MAPPA anime adaptation, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be doing the same when it comes to this high-octane feature-length film.

As for the future of the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation, MAPPA has yet to reveal where and when Denji will return. To date, there are years’ worth of manga stories to bring to the screen, though the production house hasn’t confirmed if they plan to have the bloody protagonist stick to the silver screen or return to television with a season two of its anime series. Considering what is taking place in the manga these days, bringing the battles to life is going to be no easy task.

To date, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is showing no signs of ending the manga, which is a good sign for shonen fans. To date, major series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, with the likes of Sakamoto Days, One Piece, and Black Clover in their final sagas. As the war between Denji and Asa, the War Devil, heats up, the future of the world hangs in the balance, as even entire American states aren’t safe.

What do you think of Chainsaw Man arriving on the digital landscape next week?