Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teases Massive Fight With New Extended Finale Preview

Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be bringing its third season to an end with its next episode, and a new preview for the extended finale teases a massive fight for Yuta Okkotsu. Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the Culling Game tournament, but unfortunately for fans the anime is going to be ending its latest season as part of the rest of the winding down Winter 2026 anime schedule. But while this is going to be the end of the anime’s run for the year, the series is planning to end it with a bang.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is going to be wrapping up with Episode 12, and thankfully the series is planning to go big for the occasion with an extended 27 minute long episode. This is about four minutes than the usual length of an episode for the anime, and that’s going to be entirely important as Yuta is now entering a massive fight with some of the strongest opponents in the Sendai Colony. Check out new preview images from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12 below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 , and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. This final episode of the season is going to be 27 minutes long, and it’s with good reason as it’s about to seemingly adapt Yuta’s entire Sendai Colony fight before it ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has already gone the extra mile with an extended episode before with Maki’s destruction of the Zenin Clan, and that was already impressive. Not only did it feature some of the most intense animated sequences of the anime to date, but it also covered four chapters of Gege Akutami’s original manga series in one single episode. It seems like the team is taking that same approach for this fight, and that’s ultimately the best move for the anime’s future.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Get a Season 4?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Much as the title for Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 suggests, It was always going to leave fans on a cliffhanger when it ended as fans wonder what could be coming from the anime next, but this extended finale seems to be fixing that issue even a little bit. If Yuta’s entire Sendai Colony fight is covered in an entire episode, it will at least mean that the season will end at a more appropriate place in the story before it reaches a cliffhanger.

So while it’s still going to leave fans wondering about what’s next for the Culling Game tournament, it will at least have a better since of finality with this extended episode. This is Yuta’s biggest fight in the tournament as well, so fans are going to be in quite for a treat if the anime brings it all to life as well as everything else in the season.

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