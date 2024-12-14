Hitori No Shita: The Outcast Game Announced with a New Trailer

On December 3, 2024, Tencent and Morefun Studios revealed their brand-new 3D action-fighting game with a cinematic animation style titled The Hidden Ones, which is based on the original anime and webcomic series Hitori No Shita: The Outcast. From the official trailer, players will be able to use unique skill sets and abilities in strategically challenging and exciting battles. Interestingly, despite taking place in the world of Hitori No Shita, the game will primarily focus on delivering a competitive and fair PvP experience.

Enzo Zhang, the head of Morefun Studios, spoke about the company’s ambitions going into the game, stating that “For years now, our team at Morefun Studios has poured immense energy, dedication, and passion into crafting The Hidden Ones to be a mythical martial arts experience that players across PC and mobile will love,” and, “The development team at Morefun Studios is known across the globe for their wide portfolio of action and shooter games, and are thrilled to share The Hidden Ones with players who enjoy action-packed experiences.”

The pre-alpha version of the game has recently become available for fans of the franchise located in the United States and Brazil to sign up for through the game’s official website. As of writing, registration is still available for players in these regions.

Hitori No Shita Is a Unique Blend of Martial Arts & Horror

The original storyline in Hitori No Shita follows Chou Soran, an average college student who ends up being caught in a grisly accident while visiting his grandfather’s grave site. While walking through the graveyard, Chou is suddenly assaulted by zombie-like creatures when a young woman wielding a knife fends off the horde to protect him. Afterward, Chou begins to learn that his grandfather isn’t the man he thought he was, and by using the power of martial arts, he begins to clobber his way toward the truth. The series uses philosophies found in Taoism and concepts of Yin and Yang – adding some real-world spiritual concepts to the intricate story.

The world of Hitori No Shita is incredibly complicated, but it blends the tropes found in classic martial arts stories with interesting and eccentric paranormal horror elements, which turn the franchise into something truly unique. This, unsurprisingly, works incredibly well for making a video game adaptation of the popular webcomic and anime. The main cast of the original series has plenty of their own quirks as well, especially when it comes to approaching their fighting styles, meaning that it’s entirely possible that The Hidden Ones will blend that level of individuality into its own character creation and skill leveling. Everything from the game’s environments to the music showcased in the trailer oozes style and beautifully adapts the setting from the source material. While anime games haven’t always had the best track record, The Hidden Ones seems to have a lot of potential for new and longtime fans of the series.

