Hazbin Hotel Creators Announce Homestuck Animated Show

The Hellaverse has expanded by leaps and bounds in recent years, with Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss pulling in some big numbers. During this year’s Animate Orlando, the creators responsible for this colorful underworld have revealed that they are working on something new. In a giant surprise twist, SpindleHorse has revealed that they are creating a new project for the legendary internet property known as Homestuck. Homestuck has long been a wildly popular property that might not be linked to the Hellaverse, but this news is sure to turn more than a few heads.

Hellaverse Creator Vivienne Medrano and her fellow animators revealed at the convention in Florida that they were working on an animated pilot for Homestuck. First arriving in 2009, the internet story spent years forging a wild tale that had the teenage protagonists dealing with the potential end of the world. Ending in 2016, many thought the franchise would be finished permanently, but Medrano and her crew had other plans in mind. With the Hellaverse working on future seasons for both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, it will be interesting to see if Homestuck manages to make its way to Amazon Prime Video as well. You can check out a first look for the upcoming pilot below, with both the poster and trailer for the series.

Homestuck Returns

The pilot will appear on Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel and is set to land this September, so a full series has yet to be optioned. Regardless, the full creative team has been revealed, along with the voice cast, as veteran voice actor Richard Horvitz will act as voice director for the series. Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano will act as executive producer on the new pilot, with Skye Henwood taking the role of director/writer, Mel Shin as Storyboard Director, Ben Jones as Animation Director, Hone as Art Director, and more.

The cast for the upcoming series will include Toby “Radiation” Fox as John Egbert, Cherami Leigh as Rose Lalonde, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Jade Harley, Adam McArthur as Dave Strider, and Brandon Winckler as Karkat Vantas. Considering the hot streak that Medrano and SpindleHorse have been on in recent years, it would come as no surprise if Homestuck eventually finds its way on Amazon as well but nothing has been confirmed as of the writing of this article. Until then, fans can look forward to the series releasing its pilot episode this fall, once again bringing Homestuck fans back into this world in a brand new way.

