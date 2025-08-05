Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases Show’s Unpredictable Future

Later this year, the Hazbin Hotel will return for its second season, once again focusing on the likes of Charlie Morningstar and her underworld brethren. As animation enthusiasts count the days before the Amazon Prime Video juggernaut’s comeback, Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano has been more than willing to hint at what is to come for her series. In a new social media post, Medrano not only hints at what fans could expect in season two, but also plants some seeds for an “unpredictable” future as the show prepares for seasons three and four on the streaming service.

Medrano shared a special update for fans on her Bluesky account, teasing that not many Hellaverse enthusiasts will be able to predict what is in store for those supernatural creatures seeking redemption, “I’m sure after season two people will be much more capable of theorizing but I think what excites me most is I really don’t know if people are going to see the plot of Hazbin Hotel season three incoming. I’m so f***ing excited for it. Aaaaaah.” In recent days, voice actors on the animated show have confirmed that recording for season three has already finished, meaning we might not be waiting long for Charlie to return following the season two finale.

The Hazbin Hotel Will Open Its Doors Again

Earlier this summer, Medrano discussed the upcoming second season at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing what to expect for the Hellaverse’s big comeback, “With Hazbin Hotel season two, what I’m most excited for people to see is one, the quality of the show on every level has ‘upped’. I think the writing is stronger, I think the pacing is stronger, and we were given a little bit more time so we have more ability to let the story breathe. I think the story os season two is much easier to tell in the time frame we have and I think that the animation has leveled up. We were able to have a little bit of a more experienced team and I think that everyone who worked on it really put their all into it, doing amazing work. Visually, it’s just bigger and I’m so excited and proud of season two. I think it’s better than season one, which I’m still really proud of.”

When last we left Charlie and her comrades, they had staved off the forces of heaven, saving themselves and killing the villainous Adam in the process. Hilariously, Sir Pentious was redeemed and brought past the pearly gates, with perhaps the biggest twist being the introduction of Charlie’s mother, Lilith, into the fold. With the underworld still having plenty of citizens to redeem, we have to imagine that the Hazbin Hotel will remain quite busy in season two when it returns on October 29th this fall.

