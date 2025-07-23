Hazbin Hotel Shares Surprising Season 3 Update

It’s been around a year and a half since the Hazbin Hotel’s first season debuted, and ended, its first season on Amazon Prime Video. Quickly becoming one of the biggest animated series running today, Charlie Morningstar and her unlikely friends have already been confirmed not only for a second season, but two additional seasons as well. As fans wait for a release date for the surreal series’ second season, a shocking update has been shared by the cast regarding season three. With Hazbin Hotel planning a major panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, taking place in only a few days, we might not be waiting that long for seasons two and three.

During a recent interview at the event Galaxy Con, voice actor Christian Borle confirmed that he had recently finished recording for Hazbin Hotel’s third season. On top of this fact, Borle also stated that recording for the fourth season was set to begin shortly. Specifically, the voice of Vox stated, “We just finished recording season three last week, and season four begins recording next month. This is because of you, so thank you so much for your passion and dedication for the series, it means so much to us.” This big reveal doesn’t necessarily mean the animation is finished, but it’s great news for those looking to the future of the underworld hotel.

An Alastor x Rosie Future?

Voice actor Leslie Kritzer, who was also in attendance, discussed dodging spoilers for the upcoming seasons thanks to her role as Rosie. Specifically, Kritzer stated, “It’s really hard cause I almost just gave a spoiler and you all are tricky. You’re like ‘I know you can’t say but is Alastor and Rosie…? I don’t know!” Alastor the radio demon played a major role in Hazbin Hotel’s first season and was already confirmed to have a big part in the upcoming second season, so the sky is the limit when it comes to the all-powerful figure in Charlie Morningstar’s life.

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano shared some insight into the upcoming second season and how Alastor’s role will expand. During the previous panel, she confirmed that the radio demon’s backstory will be explored, “It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that’s very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I’m very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I’ve just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

The San Diego Comic-Con panel is taking place sooner than you might think, with the Hazbin Hotel event scheduled for Thursday, July 24th. Fingers crossed that the upcoming second season will make landfall on Amazon Prime Video this year.

