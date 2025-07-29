Hazbin Hotel Announces Theatrical Release

The Hazbin Hotel recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the long-awaited second season will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video on October 29th. While many new details were revealed earlier this month when it came to the misadventures of Charlie Morningstar and her colorful friends, one piece of news slipped under the radar. The Hellaverse announced that the surreal animated series is going to hit the silver screen, but not in the way that many expect. Regardless, Hazbin Hotel fans might be making their way to theaters later this year to celebrate the white hot property once again.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Hellaverse panel, voice actor Sam Haft had a special treat for the Hazbin Hotel fans in attendance. Haft, for those who don’t know, creates music and writes lyrics for the songs of both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, while also helping create tunes for the band The Living Tombstone. Here’s what Haft had to say when it came to Hazbin Hotel’s theatrical debut, which will consist of a “sing-along” featuring the first four episodes and its finale,

“Before season two comes out, A24, in twenty-seven cities, will be releasing the first four episodes of season one, plus the finale, as a sing-along. On October 8th, you can go to a movie theater and have a sing-along.” While an official press statement from A24 has yet to be released, who would know better than the musician responsible for creating the underworld’s catchiest tunes?

The Hazbin Hotel’s Return

While the second season is slated to arrive this fall, the comeback is far from the last time we’ll see Charlie and her friends seeking redemption. Hazbin Hotel has been renewed all the way up until season four, with Helluva Boss also planning to arrive on Amazon Prime Video to round out the Hellaverse. As it stands, creator Vivienne Medrano hasn’t confirmed a grand finale for the underworld hotel but has confirmed that the story of I.M.P., aka Helluva Boss, will end with its upcoming fourth season.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with voice of Blitzo, Brandon Rogers, about the Helluva Boss finale, as Rogers is both a voice actor and writer on the series. Here’s what he had to say about the grand finale and how it was always meant to end with season four, “It’s always been four seasons. We’ve always known that from the very beginning and we’ve known how it’s going to end. Some folks have a canon in their head about what they think is going to happen and when it doesn’t, they might think the writing’s gone downhill. No, we’ve always known where it’s going. I really respect writers who know when to call it quits on a story and we didn’t want a story that goes on and on forever, and that’s why it’s four seasons.”

