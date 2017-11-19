Here’s How To Watch BTS Perform On The AMAs

Tonight is the night, Army! If you have been waiting for BTS to make their live stage debut in the US, then you will get to see the group perform tonight. The American Music Awards are set to air in a few hours, and we’ve got the low-down on how you can watch BTS from wherever you are.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then you will have it easy tonight. The AMAs will air on ABC tonight at 7:00 p.m. CST. The show will last about three hours and end at 10:00 p.m. CST. Fans with a cable provider can also watch the show online at ABC.com so long as they confirm their account information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who are currently abroad from come from the US, there is a service out there for you. US TV Now is a site created for US citizens who live abroad and want to keep up with current events. Over on Tumblr, a tutorial has been created to help fans sign up for a free trial of the service. The 45-day subscription gets you 7 channels for free, and ABC HD is one such channel. You can find the complete tutorial here.

When it comes to red carpet coverage, Army can turn to Twitter to get their BTS fix. The AMAs will have an official red carpet stream going online. Coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. CST and take place live on Twitter. You can find the link here. E! News will also have red carpet coverage at the AMAs running between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CST.

So far, there is no word on when BTS will be performing during the AMAs. The awards event has a slew of chart-toppers taking the stage tonight, so the K-pop group will be in good company. Talent like Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Zedd, Imagine Dragons, and Selena Gomez are all slated to perform live at the AMAs this evening.

Are you excited to see BTS make their historic performance tonight on the AMAs? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things K-pop!