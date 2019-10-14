New Human Lost Clip Follows a High-Stakes Bike Chase (Exclusive)

Funimation has its finger on the pulse of otaku culture, and the company is looking to bring more anime films to the U.S. than ever before. With big-hits like My Hero Academia under its belt, Funimation is living well, and it will take over theaters soon with a limited screening of Human Lost. Now, ComicBook.com is sharing an exclusive clip of the film with fans thanks to Funimation, and it breaks down some serious action.

As you can see in the clip above, the reel features Yozo Oba as he goes on a huge journey. The star finds himself riding a bike with his friend Takeichi as they drive their way into The Inside, but things go haywire along the way. The clip ends with an ominous note about the pair breaking a record with their attempt to infiltrate the city, but the word is out on whether the pair make it.

For those wanting to see more of the film, Human Lost will screen in the U.S. for a limited time. October 22 will screen the subbed version while October 23 carries the dub. Canada will also screen the film at later dates in November.

You can read more about the film’s screenings here, but there is more to catch up on with Human Lost. The movie’s full synopsis is found below which breaks down its intricate sci-fi story:

“From the chief director of PSYCHO-PASS, director of Afro Samurai, and the studio that brought you Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The year is 2036. A revolution in medical treatment has conquered death by means of internal nanomachines and the “Shell System”, yet only the richest can afford to partake.

Yozo Oba isn’t the richest. Troubled by strange dreams, he flippantly joins his friend’s biker gang on an ill-fated incursion to “The Inside”, where society’s elite lives. This instigates a journey of terrifying discovery that will change Yozo’s life forever.”