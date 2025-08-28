Hunter x Hunter Creator’s on Fire With Latest Chapter Progress Update

Yoshihiro Togashi has been a manga creator for decades, and his works have become a foundation within the anime world. Thanks to his prolific library, the mangaka responsible for Yu Yu Hakusho became the most followed manga artist in the world, routinely taking to social media to share new details on future projects. Of course, the biggest project that Togashi is currently working on is the continuation of Hunter x Hunter, the series that has suffered from massive delays as fans wait to see what lies in wait for the hero and villain hunters. Luckily, Togashi has released a brand new update showing some serious progress on the manga’s future.

The previous chapter of Hunter x Hunter, Chapter 410, arrived in December of last year, meaning that fans have been waiting for a series return for many months at this point. Luckily, Togashi is preparing to bring back his beloved shonen series with quite a drop as he is already sharing images of pages from Chapter 415. While Chapter 411 has yet to receive a release date, hunter enthusiasts have a few new installments on the way that will continue the Succession Contest Arc as the hunters attempt to make their way to the “Dark Continent.” You can check out Togashi’s latest update below as the mangaka states that “background designation complete.”

When Last We Left The Hunters

The Succession Contest Arc is a brave new chapter in the tale of Hunter x Hunter, taking the spotlight off the likes of Gon and Killua and instead pointing it at Kurapika. As a royal family fights one another to see who will take the crown, the supporting hero with red eyes is fighting with the Zodiac Hunters and protecting one of the combatants, Prince Woble. Despite the action heating up in the manga, Gon and Killua have been absent for many years at this point, leaving readers to wonder if they will ever return.

Alongside Kurapika’s current situation, the villainous Phantom Troupe is also having some problems of their own. Thanks to Hisoka challenging the gang’s leader, a civil war began within the roster. Unfortunately for the clown-faced antagonist, he was ultimately unable to defeat Chrollo in their one-on-one fight, but lived to fight another day regardless. With many of the manga players spread out around the world, their eventual reunion is sure to be a major event within the anime world.

While the manga is planning its return, a new anime adaptation has not been confirmed. The last time we witnessed the hunters on the screen was in 2014 with Studio Madhouse’s grand finale of the latest television series. Ending with the 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc, taking place following the Chimera Ant Arc, it will be interesting to see if the next anime adaptation will continue where Madhouse left off or dig into new material.

Want to stay updated on anime’s greatest hunters? Follow along with Team Anime on for all the latest on Hunter x Hunter and hit us up in the comments.