Hunter x Hunter Creator Teases Proper Return With Latest Correction

Hunter x Hunter has easily earned its place as one of the most popular shonen series running today. While the series has had to take some major hiatuses in the past thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi suffering health-related issues, the mangaka has made it a point of continuing the story of the Succession Contest in recent days. Thanks to joining social media with frequent updates, the manga artist has become the most followed anime creator in the world as of the writing of this article. In a recent post, Yoshihiro confirmed that he was making a major change to the manga with this also proving that the artist is still working hard on the series.

When Hunter x Hunter returned from its previous, longest hiatus, it was able to maintain a weekly schedule for several chapters. Unfortunately, Togashi’s health-issues reared their ugly head and he was forced to take a far less frequent release schedule for future installments. With the recent release of chapter 410, the series is once again taking some time off but with this recent update, Yoshihiro proves that he is working diligently on the series when he can. This of course is good news for those who want to continue witnessing the events taking place in the current storyline featuring a royal family feud.

The Succession Contest Arc Will Continue

In a recent social media post, Hunter x Hunter’s creator confirmed that there was a slight mistake that he made to chapter 410’s art. Keen-eyed and still wanting the best for his series, Togashi has confirmed that he made an error in the chapter relating to a specific room. Luckily, Yoshihiro has assured readers that a fix will be made and he plans on making sure said fix arrives in future publications.

Here’s a translation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s recent social media post, which you can see below, “No. 410, page 356, Room 125 is incorrect and should actually be Room 3101. This will be corrected in the book. Looks like I can go back to desk work.”

When Will Gon And Killua Return?

It has been quite some time since we’ve seen the two young hunters that were at the forefront of so many manga chapters in the past. In fact, it’s actually been years since Gon and Killua have even made an appearance as Kurapika has been the “star” of the Succession Contest Arc. With the Phantom Troupe continuing to prepare for another civil war in their ranks and the royal family feud still going strong, it will be interesting to see when Yoshihiro brings back the fan-favorite shonen protagonists.

