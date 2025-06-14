Hunter x Hunter Villain Voice Actor Challenges A.I. in Fiery Statement

Artificial intelligence is becoming a more controversial topic in the entertainment world with each passing day, with the anime medium being no exception to this trend. Recently, many voice actors from Japan and North America alike have commented on the use of A.I. when it comes to the roles that actors have in various anime projects, and the latest example is a major player in Hunter x Hunter. The voice actor of the villainous Chrollo, Mamoru Miyano, discussed A.I. in a recent radio interview and was more than happy to challenge the technology in attempting to take his spot in the anime medium.

While Miyano might be best known for his role as Chrollo, the leader of Hunter x Hunter’s Phantom Troupe, it’s far from the only role he takes part in within the anime world. Mamoru is also known for his performances as Light Yagami in Death Note, Michael Kaiser in Blue Lock, Doma in Demon Slayer, Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Gilthunder in The Seven Deadly Sins. In a recent radio interview, Miyano challenged artificial intelligence to recreate his voice with some strong words, “AI can’t replace my voice. If it thinks it can, go ahead and try.”

Hunter x Hunter’s Future

As of the writing of this article, Hunter x Hunter’s anime future remains anyone’s guess. Following the recent Madhouse production that ended in 2014, the shonen franchise hasn’t hinted at the arrival of a new project for over a decade. With the manga continuing to release new chapters by creator Yoshihiro Togashi to this day, there is plenty of material to create at least one new season though it would be understandable if a new series recreated the earlier segments of Gon’s story.

Most recently, Hunter x Hunter has been garnering some major attention thanks to its upcoming fighting game, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact. Thanks to Chrollo being a part of the game, Mamoru is confirmed to reprise his role in the digital entry that brings the heroes and villains together to brawl. Releasing on July 17th next month, the game’s arrival goes to show that even without an anime series running on the small screen, hunter fans are still hoping for more nen users to hit the screen.

As for the manga, mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi is still working on new chapters that continue the Succession Contest Arc. Thanks to this storyline focusing on Kurapika as he finds himself dragged into a royal battle, Hunter x Hunter’s main characters such as Gon and Killua have been gone for quite some time. For Chrollo, manga readers witnessed his long-awaited fight against Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe civil war threw in plenty of surprises at fans.

