Hunter x Hunter Is Getting a Big Anniversary Gift This Month

Hunter x Hunter has kept to itself for a couple of years now, but its fans are keeping its legacy alive right now. With the manga on hiatus, many are revisiting the anime to keep up with Gon, and now is a good time to spot the series. After all, the anime just welcomed its tenth anniversary, and Hunter x Hunter is gifting fans a surprise for the milestone.

The report comes from Japan as fan-pages like SugoiLITE noticed an update from Shueisha online. It was there they learned Hunter x Hunter is getting an anniversary tribute in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The gift will bring the series to life in a special illustration, and fans are excited to see what the poster brings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, it has been some time since Hunter x Hunter has put out any official updates. The anime in question ended in September 2014 after debuting years earlier on October 2, 2011. The first Hunter x Hunter anime ended way back in 2001 less than two years after it began. And of course, the manga is ongoing despite it being on a hiatus at the moment.

For those curious, Hunter x Hunter is on its longest hiatus to date. The series has undergone several breaks in its time, but its creator began their current hiatus at the start of 2019. Yoshihiro Togashi has been on break for nearly three full years as Hunter x Hunter put out its last chapter in November 2018. 132 issues of Weekly Shonen Jump have been published since the manga went on a hiatus which surpasses the manga’s prior hiatus record of 80 issues.

Of course, fans are hoping this special promo is illustrated by Togashi, but there is no promise that will happen. The artist is on hiatus due to injuries he has received drawing manga. The creator’s health comes first without question, but Hunter x Hunter fans would be very happy to get an update from Togashi even if it comes through a sketch and not a new chapter.

What do you think of this special Hunter x Hunter gift? Do you think the anime will ever make a comeback…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.