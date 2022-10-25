Hunter x Hunter Comeback Sparks Celebrations From Shueisha's Top Creators

The day has finally arrived as Hunter x Hunter has ended its long hiatus and released a new manga chapter that takes fans back into the Succession Contest Arc currently involving Gon and his fellow hunters. While fans have taken to social media to share their love for the franchise's major return, Weekly Shonen Jump creators have also jumped into the action by sharing their excitement for creator Yoshihiro Togashi making a comeback to Shueisha for the first time since 2018.

While Hunter x Hunter's manga will be releasing new chapters, the anime adaptation has revealed no plans for a potential comeback, though considering that Gon and his friends have several stories that have yet to hit the small screen, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to believe that the hunters' television series will one day return. Recently, aside from the latest manga chapter arriving, Hunter x Hunter has also shared a new attraction that has arrived at Universal Studios Japan, proving that despite the series' hiatus, there are countless fans that are keeping the hype levels high.

Weekly Hunter Jump

To start the mangaka accolades, Yuto Suzuki, creator of Sakamoto Days got the ball rolling by hilariously attempting to state which sort of Nen User they were:

"I took the Hunter x Hunter Nen Test, and it said I was Conjuration type. But people around me say I'm Emission type."

The author behind Tokyo Demon Bride Story, Tadaichi Nakama, shared their favorite scene from the history of the hunters in response to the Shonen's return:

"My favorite scene in Hunter x Hunter is when Nobunaga pulls his sword on the road."

Me & Roboco's creator, Shuhei Miyazaki, expressed how honored they were to be working for the same publication printing Togashi's work:

"The international hit Hunter x Hunter is back! I'm honored to be in the same magazine."

Finally, the artist behind Ginka and Gluna, Shinpei Watanabe, is coming to grips with Gon and company returning to Weekly Shonen Jump:

"I can't believe the day has come where I'm in the same magazine as a series I was a huge fan of as a kid! It's overwhelming!"

What are your thoughts on Hunter x Hunter returning following its multi-year hiatus?

Via HxH Source