Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops Are Back From Hiatus

Hunter X Hunter Funko Pops

Recently, the team at Shueisha announced that the Hunter x Hunter manga will make a comeback from their hiatus in October, and you can celebrate with another huge wave of Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops! The collection includes Uvogin and Ging Freecss, along with Kalluto, Silva, and Alluka Zoldyck, and more.

Pre-orders are officially set to go live today, August 21st at 12pm ET, though Amazon launched early. Direct links will be added to the list below as they become available. Note that U.S, shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+.

While the manga is releasing new chapters, Hunter x Hunter has yet to confirm if we will see any new anime adaptations in the future. The latest series was created by Studio Madhouse in 2011, though there are a few arcs and battles that have yet to make their way to the small screen. Considering the shonen franchise’s popularity, an anime comeback seems highly likely at some point down the road.

If you want to check out Hunter x Hunter, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. You can also check out the anime that Madhouse brought to life back in 2011. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on Togashi’s hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito’s protests, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren’t devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive…?”