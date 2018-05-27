‘Hunter x Hunter’s Infamous Hairdo Has Been Turned Into Jewelry

Hunter x Hunter is fondly known by fans for its well-crafted world and kooky character designs, but there’s one design in particular that’s gained an entirely different level of infamy from both fans and non-fans alike.

At one point in the series, main character Gon undergoes a transformation which gives him an extremely tall head of hair. Now fashionable Hunter x Hunter fans can take this hilarious visage and wear it as a fancy jewelry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premium Bandai is now selling a special set of silver earrings modeled after Gon’s big Nen transformation during the Chimera Ant arc. At about 3.5 inches long and 1.2mm wide, these earrings bearing Gon’s silhouette are stylish yet how off how much you love the series. Premium Bandai will soon take pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here), and the earrings will set you back 9,999 yen (about $90 USD).

Gon’s transformation may look ridiculous, but it was sparked under dark and traumatic circumstances as a frustrated Gon realized he had lost someone very important to him. Letting his anger take over, his Nen morphs him into this monstrous form in a fight with a strong opponent and he’s never been the same since. Still, Hunter x Hunter fans have grown to see the humor in the look.

Premium Bandai has been offering plenty of great items for fans as well as they are also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.