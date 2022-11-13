Hunter x Hunter to Release Jewelry Line Ahead of the Holiday

Hunter x Hunter is back in print, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the series thanks to its comeback. After nearly four years in hiatus, the manga returned this fall under creator Yoshihiro Togashi. It seems the series will last through the winter holidays, so you can imagine lots of fans will be on the hunt for merchandise. And now, it looks like Hunter x Hunter is meeting that demand with a new jewelry line.

The news comes from Natalie as the outlet confirmed Hunter x Hunter is teaming up with Material Crown on the collaboration. A small collection of jewelry is being made based on Hunter x Hunter characters like Gon and Hisoka. So if you know someone in need of some new rings, listen up!

What the Collection Includes

According to the press release, Material Crown is making four pieces of jewelry in total: two rings and two necklaces. The former will be based on Hisoka and Chrollo while Gon and Killua get their own necklaces. The chains will cost nearly $130 USD before tax while the rings come in at just over $100.

The rings come in two different designs as Hisoka's is based on the diamond mark on his cheek. As for Chrollo, the cross on their forehead was used to design his ring, so both pieces are incredibly chic. When it comes to necklaces, Gon's chain includes a charm inspired by his love of fishing. And as for Killua, his necklace features design elements inspired by his yo-yo and lightning-fast abilities.

Currently, these rings are up for pre-sale and will be until November 30th. If you are not caught up with Hunter x Hunter, you can always get started on the series right now. Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app are posting new chapters weekly. And for those needing access to the backlog, you can find it through Viz Media online at long last!

Do you like this new Hunter x Hunter collection? Are you keeping up with the manga now that it is back? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.