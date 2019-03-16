The newest version of Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission is now available on Blu-ray and DVD thanks to a home video release from Viz Media. Though it was originally released in 2013, an English dub was announced last year and screened in the United States in January; this marks the first home video release of that dub.

The anime film is available in two different formats; a Blu-ray/DVD combo for $29.98 or a DVD edition for $19.98. Both formats include English and Japanese language tracks as well as subtitles. The two editions share special features other than English cast interviews, which are only available on the Blu-ray. Here’s the synopsis for Hunter x Hunter: Last Mission, courtesy of Viz Media:

“The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by The Shadow ends the festivities. Skilled fighters fall one by one to their terrifying ability called On, a dark power derived from malice. When their leader Jed captures Netero and declares death to all Hunters in the name of vengeance, Gon and Killua rush to defeat him!”

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.