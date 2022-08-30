Hunter x Hunter Creator Expands Team Ahead of Series Return

Hunter x Hunter is finally making a comeback after its manga was on hiatus for several years, as the creator of the Shonen franchise, Yoshihori Togashi has been dropping countless hints as to the progress of Gon and his fellow hunters. With the artist responsible for this beloved anime world sharing recent updates with fans counting down the days until the series' return, Togashi has recently shared a major "call to arms" when it comes to making sure that the manga can be all that it can be.

The last time that readers were able to dive into a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter was in late 2018, with the Succession Contest Arc still in full swing. With Gon and his friends, along with the Phantom Troupe, being dragged into a struggle for supremacy within a royal family, the Shonen series has once again switched things up when it comes to the wild adventures that the hunters experience regularly. While Togashi hasn't stated when we can expect the Succession Contest to come to an end, or if Hunter x Hunter is headed to its finale, there are more than a few fans that can't wait for the manga's return.

In a new update via his Official Twitter Account, Yoshihiro Togashi took the opportunity to update fans on the production of Chapters 399 and 400, while also revealing that to help with the creation of Hunter x Hunter's manga, more team members will need to be added:

Currently, there has been no word on whether we'll eventually see Hunter x Hunter return with an anime adaptation, as the previous venture to the small screen came to an end years ago from Studio Madhouse. While there is plenty of manga material for the anime to cover following its initial ending, it will be interesting to see if the series will eventually start where it left off or if we'll see another reboot for the Shonen franchise when it comes to its anime adaptation.

Which character are you most excited to see return with Hunter x Hunter's comeback? Do you think the anime adaptation will start where Madhouse left off should it ever be confirmed to return?