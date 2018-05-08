‘Hunter x Hunter’ Teases Stunning Meruem vs. Netero Collectible

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular anime and manga series, and a large part of that is due to the Chimera Ant arc, which many fans hold in high regard to this day.

The high point of this arc is the fight between Netero and Meruem, and that fight is getting turned into a new collectible. Fans finally got their first look at this new collectible too.

3 months later and we got a preview of the Netero vs Meruem figure pic.twitter.com/ANDU5dE4qD — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 7, 2018

Figurama Collectibles announced earlier this year that they plan to release a collectible figure based on Netero, former head of the Hunter organization, and Meruem, the major antagonist of the Chimera Ant arc, the surpremely powerful Meruem. But this is the first time fans had gotten a preview of the statue.

Fans still remember this duo as having the biggest fight in Hunter x Hunter to date, as Netero fought against the ever evolving in strength Meruem. It was Netero’s last stand, unfortunately, but this fight served to cement the two of them in the hearts of many series fans. It only makes sense that this fight would be immortalized in this way.

Hunter x Hunter launched an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan running from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

If you want to celebrate your love of Hunter x Hunter in a different way, Premium Bandai is also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.