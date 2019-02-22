‘Hunter x Hunter’ Coming To Netflix

Hunter x Hunter is feeling more like Hiatus x Hiatus, but the franchise is making moves even still. After all, the anime is coming to one of the world’s biggest streaming sites, so all you otakus need to plan your schedules accordingly.

Today, Netflix announced its list of arriving titles for March 2019, and there was a big anime named. It turns out Hunter x Hunter is heading to Netflix and will arrive on March 8.

This is the first time Hunter x Hunter has hit up Netflix, so fans who subscribe to the service exclusively will get a chance to peep the title. Other streaming services do offer Hunter x Hunter such as Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, Viz, and more.

According to the release, seasons 1-3 will be posted to Netflix, so fans can enjoy the series. Right now, there is no confirmation on which anime series will be shared, but it appears to be the most recent adaptation by Madhouse a la October 2011.

Netflix US fans will have a great time binging this anime if they’ve yet to check it out, and this inclusion is the second big anime moment for Hunter x Hunter in 2019. Last month, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission screened in select U.S. theaters thanks to Viz Media and CineLife Entertainment. The movie had screenings on January 30 for one night only, and fans hit up social media afterwards to praise the series’ deserved time in the spotlight.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.