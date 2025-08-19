Hunter X Hunter’s Creator Finally Breaks Silence In New Update

Hunter x Hunter has long been known as one of the biggest shonen series of all time, and for good reason. The story of Gon and his friends with hunter licenses highlights what makes the genre work so well, while at the same time, exploring wild new territory. The original manga that started it all has decades of stories under its belt, but continues to release new chapters. In an earth-shattering update, creator Yoshihiro Togashi has filled fans in as to the status of the next manga chapter in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter x Hunter’s last manga chapter was 410, releasing to shonen fans last December. Ever since, the series has been on hiatus, leaving many to wonder when the world of hunters might make its grand return. In a surprising update, Togashi himself revealed that he was currently working on chapter 413, implying that he has already finished work on the previous two chapters. While the 413th installment isn’t in the tank as of yet, Yoshihiro claimed that “No.413 Background designation completed,” which is sure to be a welcome update for those looking to see the continuation of the “Succession Contest Arc.” As of the writing of this article, no new release date has been revealed for chapter 411, but it’s a great sign for manga enthusiasts that the release might be on the way.

Hunter x Hunter’s Manga Status

Madhouse

The reasoning behind Hunter x Hunter’s several hiatuses in the past is an understandable one, as mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has been more than willing to share updates on his health issues. In the past, the artist revealed that his body had suffered greatly thanks to the long years spent working in the manga world. On top of creating Gon’s world, Togashi is also well known for creating the world of Yusuke Urameshi in Yu Yu Hakusho. Yoshihiro might not be able to create new chapters weekly, but he is still hard at work on his world of hunters.

Despite the fact that Hunter x Hunter’s star Gon is routinely thought of as the “main character” of the shonen series, he has been absent from the printed page for quite some time. It’s been years since we last saw the Nen-wielding protagonist take center stage, as the current storyline has mostly followed Kurapika and a royal war featuring new characters to the universe.

Unfortunately, while the manga might still be going strong, the same cannot be said for a Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation. Since the last series from Studio Madhouse ended, the television show has been “missing in action” ever since. Should the shonen franchise make a comeback in the anime world, it’s anyone’s guess whether it will pick up where Madhouse left off or start from the beginning once again.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the best manga focusing on hunters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Hunter x Hunter and hit me up directly @EVComedy.