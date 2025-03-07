Hunter x Hunter’s Abby Trott Talks Series’ Return

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to discuss the grand finale of Demon Slayer with none other than the English voice of Nezuko herself, Abby Trott. Our discussion didn’t just revolve around the Demon Slayer Corps however as Abby has had quite the history in the anime world. Last year, she took on the role of Momo in one of the biggest new arrivals of 2024, Dandadan, but that’s not all. Trott just so happens to play Machi Komacine in the legendary shonen series, Hunter x Hunter, and was more than happy to discuss both her love of the series and her willingness to make a comeback.

Abby Trott first stepped into the role of Machi in Hunter x Hunter when the series debuted in 2011. While this wasn’t the first time that Togashi Yoshihiro’s beloved shonen series received an anime adaptation, the Studio Madhouse production is typically thought of as the best amongst anime fans. When discussing a potential comeback, Trott noted that she is essentially counting down the days, “I would love to see Machi return. Obviously, there’s more story in Hunter x Hunter and I hope they continue the story, or even a reboot. I would love to voice Machi again, she’s such a badass. She doesn’t take Hisoka’s crap and I love it.”

Studio Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter Continues

As Trott noted, Hunter x Hunter’s manga has told quite a few stories past the finale of Madhouse’s anime adaptation. Trott herself is more than willing to dive into the manga of the stories she becomes a part of, noting that she did as such for Dandadan, “For Dandadan, I’ve been reading the manga but just the published volumes. Online, it’s way further than that. I’m going to read ahead because everything gets spoiled for me. My algorithm just delivers me the spoilers so I have to read it to catch up to avoid spoilers. I find myself terrified of spoiling things for other people so I try to be as vague as possible.”

As of the writing of this article, no new Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation has been confirmed. Abby mentioned earlier that she would be willing to return for either a continuation of the latest Madhouse anime series or a new reboot that would retell Gon’s story from the start. While the shonen manga has marched forward, the amount of material might only give fans around a season or two rather than the one-hundred-plus series that most recently followed the hunters’ world. Still, even without an anime adaptation, Hunter x Hunter has remained a force to be reckoned with in the anime medium.

Hunter x Hunter: What’s Happening Now?

The Madhouse production originally ended with the Election Arc, seeing a new head of the Hunters’ Association crowned the leader. Following the “13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc,” the series would dive headfirst into its next, and current, storyline, the Succession Contest Arc. The latest series is one that has mostly focused on Kurapika, seeing a fight for supremacy within a royal family while also focusing on an internal conflict within the Phantom Troupe. Since Hisoka is a key part of the Troupe Civil War, Machi also makes some appearances and should the anime return, there would be a few lines for Abby Trott to cover should she be recast as the frenemy to Hisoka.

At present, the next chapter’s release date has yet to be revealed for Hunter x Hunter’s manga as creator Yoshihiro Togashi is still struggling with ongoing health issues. While the mangaka initially attempted to stick to a weekly schedule when the manga made a return following a years-long hiatus, his latest schedule is one that is far more intermittent at this point. Togashi hasn’t hinted at a finale to the series, meaning that manga readers could still be following Gon’s tale for quite some time to come.

Want to see what the future holds for the hunter shonen series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Hunter x Hunter and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.