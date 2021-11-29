Hunter x Hunter Hits Huge Sales Milestone

Hunter x Hunter has surprisingly hit a huge new sales milestone! Yoshihiro Togashi was already held in high regard by fans due to his prior work with Yu Yu Hakusho, but this respect was taken to a whole new level with the launch of his follow up series, Hunter x Hunter. This series shook up the standard Shonen action formula in many significant ways, and fans were quickly drawn in to each new chapter of the series. Unfortunately, it’s been quite a while since a new chapter of the manga has actually been released at all.

Despite there not being a new chapter for several years now, it has yet to stop fans from checking out the series thus far. In fact, sales of the manga continue to rise as more and more fans are drawn to it. As it prepares to launch a new collaboration with Universal Studios Japan in the near future, it was also announced that the manga has now reached 79 million copies in circulation. That’s an impressive number for a series that has not only yet to be completed, but has yet to update for quite some time.

https://twitter.com/WSJ_manga/status/1464977459107930118?s=20

Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of the series’ longest hiatus to date as at this point it has missed over 100 issues of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since a new chapter was last featured. The manga is now making its way through the Succession Contest arc, and there’s likely going to be quite a lot of time for fans to catch up to the most recent chapter before new ones ever drop. Togashi has yet to give an update about a potential return, but fans have been patiently waiting for the creator’s big comeback!

If you wanted to check out Hunter x Hunter’s anime run for yourself, you can check out the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. The series is described as such, “Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!”

What do you think of Hunter x Hunter reaching this new sales milestone even as it’s going through a hiatus? et us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!