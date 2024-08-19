Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 Cover Art Revealed

Hunter x Hunter has revealed the cover art for Volume 38 of the manga. It’s a major time of change in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as big blockbuster series are coming to an end, and some series are making their long awaited comebacks. Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since 2022 (which was following the longest hiatus in the series’ history), and now Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga series will be officially up and running again. This also means that there’s going to be a new volume’s worth of chapters coming our way as well.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 has been announced to be releasing across Japan beginning on September 4th, ahead of the manga’s full return to Shonen Jump magazine. During Shueisha’s special Jump Press livestream earlier today, the cover art for Volume 38 was revealed as well. Featuring a new look at Gon Freecss (who hasn’t been seen in action in the actual manga’s pages themselves for several years now), you can check out the cover art for Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 below.

Cover art for Hunter x Hunter Volume 38

What’s Next for Hunter x Hunter?

During the Jump Press livestream, Shueisha has also announced that Hunter x Hunter will be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters beginning on October 7th. It’s yet to be revealed how many new chapters this next update will feature (as Togashi’s last return from hiatus featured ten chapters before its break), but it’s been confirmed that Hunter x Hunter will not be returning on a weekly basis and instead will have its own schedule. That’s something Shueisha had mentioned before it went back on hiatus in 2022 as well.

Shueisha’s editorial department shared the following message when it went on hiatus back in 2022, “Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization. Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter.”