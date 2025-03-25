I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 Releases First Trailer Ahead of Summer Premiere

Play video

One of the most over-the-top, shockingly well-animated isekai series from recent years is finally back with a second season, and fans just got a look at what the return of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince is bringing to the table during the Summer 2025 anime season. Much like Season 1, Season 2 boasts a gorgeous production thanks to Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab. The season will also be introducing two pivotal characters to the story – Escher and Saria, who will be voiced by Manaka Iwami and Minami Tsuda, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince will be picking up where the first season left off, and if it follows the same structure and pacing as Season 1, it will be adapting volumes 3 and 4 of the original light novel. The second season will not only feature Lloyd, the lead protagonist, reaching new heights with his magical abilities but will also explore his relationships with his sisters with a bit more depth. Where Season 1 was mostly focused on over-the-top action and characterizing Lloyd’s obsessive ambition for power, Season 2 will be more focused on expanding 7th Prince‘s world and characters.

Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Shakes Up a Classic Isekai Formula

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince very much fits into the same power fantasy-fueled niche that every other isekai series before it has. However, what makes Lloyd de Saloum’s journey so interesting is that his previous life wasn’t that of some antisocial otaku from the real world. Instead, his origins were humble ones, as a commoner from the same world he was reborn into who always had a yearning to learn magic but never the wealth or time to master it. Now, as high-ranking nobility, Lloyd finally has the opportunity to indulge himself in all the arcane knowledge he could get his hands on, including summoning and controlling a powerful demon. 7th Prince‘s in-universe wish fulfillment somehow feels like it breaks away from typical isekai power fantasy anime in how much more real it feels for the magic system to not necessarily be tied to convoluted RPG mechanics.

Sure, there’s still plenty of over-the-top “for the plot” explanations for how a lot of the magic featured in the show works, but as far as isekai anime go, it does a great job with world-building and keeping Lloyd’s abilities in check, even if he does occasionally suffer from many of the same tropes as other isekai protagonists. With Season 2 seemingly being set to explore other characters in Lloyd’s house, it could be a great way to better contextualize his naturally powerful magical abilities, his position in his noble family, and some of the greater threats that seem to be looming in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince‘s otherwise light-hearted story.

Source: Isekai Channel on YouTube