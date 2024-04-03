The New Gate and More Spring 2024 Anime Announced for Crunchyroll

The Spring 2024 anime schedule has kicked off in full, and Crunchyroll has announced that The New Gate is leading the pack on its most recent additions to a very packed schedule! The Spring 2024 anime season means a whole new wave of anime has started to premiere, and fans have already been treated to the debuts of some of the earlier premieres. But this week is only the start of everything we'll get to see for the next few months, and Crunchyroll has announced a few more exclusives they will be offering this Spring.

Alongside the confirmation that they will be the streaming home of an interesting new Isekai, The New Gate, Crunchyroll's newest batch of additions (following the confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 7's new episodes later this May) also includes the likes of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, HIGHSPEED Etoile, Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn-, Tonari no Yokai-san, Unnamed Memory, YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master, and more. You can check out their current Spring 2024 anime lineup below.

New Additions to Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

Crunchyroll's currently full Spring 2024 anime schedule breaks down as such:

April 1

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Gods' Games We Play

Re:Monster

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Train to the End of the World

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2

April 2

RoOT – Route of Odd Taxi

April 3

BARTENDER Glass of God

April 4

WIND BREAKER

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

A Condition Called Love

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics

April 5

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

Astro Note

THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS

NIJIYON ANIMATION 2

HIGHSPEED Etoile

April 6

My Hero Academia: Memories

Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn-

Tonari no Yokai-san

April 7

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Vampire Dormitory

April 8

Tadaima, Okaeri

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

April 9

Oblivion Battery

Unnamed Memory

April 10

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3

Date a Live Season 5

Viral Hit

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

April 12

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

April 13

Kaiju No. 8

Black Butler -Public School Arc-

The New Gate

May 4

My Hero Academia Season 7

Coming Soon

Kuramerukagari

Kurayukaba

YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master



