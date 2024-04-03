The New Gate and More Spring 2024 Anime Announced for Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming The New Gate and more this Spring!
The Spring 2024 anime schedule has kicked off in full, and Crunchyroll has announced that The New Gate is leading the pack on its most recent additions to a very packed schedule! The Spring 2024 anime season means a whole new wave of anime has started to premiere, and fans have already been treated to the debuts of some of the earlier premieres. But this week is only the start of everything we'll get to see for the next few months, and Crunchyroll has announced a few more exclusives they will be offering this Spring.
Alongside the confirmation that they will be the streaming home of an interesting new Isekai, The New Gate, Crunchyroll's newest batch of additions (following the confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 7's new episodes later this May) also includes the likes of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, HIGHSPEED Etoile, Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn-, Tonari no Yokai-san, Unnamed Memory, YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master, and more. You can check out their current Spring 2024 anime lineup below.
New Additions to Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 Anime Lineup
Crunchyroll's currently full Spring 2024 anime schedule breaks down as such:
April 1
- Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
- Gods' Games We Play
- Re:Monster
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
- Train to the End of the World
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2
April 2
- RoOT – Route of Odd Taxi
April 3
- BARTENDER Glass of God
April 4
- WIND BREAKER
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- A Condition Called Love
- An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
April 5
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
- Astro Note
- THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS
- NIJIYON ANIMATION 2
- HIGHSPEED Etoile
April 6
- My Hero Academia: Memories
- Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn-
- Tonari no Yokai-san
April 7
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
- Vampire Dormitory
April 8
- Tadaima, Okaeri
- Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
April 9
- Oblivion Battery
- Unnamed Memory
April 10
- Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3
- Date a Live Season 5
- Viral Hit
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
April 12
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
April 13
- Kaiju No. 8
- Black Butler -Public School Arc-
- The New Gate
May 4
- My Hero Academia Season 7
Coming Soon
- Kuramerukagari
- Kurayukaba
- YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master
How do you feel about the newest additions to Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 anime lineup?