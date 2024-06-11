New Kodansha x Humble Bundle Promises to Take You Beyond the Anime

Kodansha has long been one of the premiere publishers of manga for years, offering fans some of the best representatives of the medium. As the popularity of manga continues to grow, it should come as no surprise that new offers are being made for fans to dive in to new stories and titles. Now, Kodansha has teamed up with Humble Bundle to offer fans quite a few manga entries for a low cost to get readers on the manga train.

Humble Bundle might have been best known for offering deals on video games, but the company has stretched into other mediums including manga, comic books, novels, and many other avenues. If you're unfamiliar with how Humble Bundle offers its deals, it will routinely allow fans to pick up bundles of a product to check out via different tiered prices, with profits being sent to various charities.

Humble Bundle x Kodansha

Here's a list of the Kodansha titles that Humble Bundle is offering, which you can check out by clicking here:

I Was Reincarnated as The 7th Prince so I can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Wind Breaker

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest

Vampire Dormitory

A Condition Called Love

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in The World

Chi's Sweet Home

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Twilight Out of Focus

Here's how Humble Bundle describes its latest partnership with Kodansha, "Find your new manga obsession this season with this bundle from Kodansha, absolutely packed with dozens of volumes that span multiple genres. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a hilarious parody of the kaiju and sentai genres where you'll find yourself rooting against the heroes. Vampire Dormitory is all about a tempting deal with a bloodsucker that can very easily go very wrong. WIND BREAKER takes you to a high school full of delinquents where the main campus activity is bare knuckle brawling. Whether you're in the mood for fish-out-of-water comedy, rough and tumble action, swoon worthy romance, or something in between, this bundle has you covered. Plus, your purchase helps Direct Relief."

