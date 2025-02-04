7th Prince Season 2 Reveals Promo & Cast Update for Summer Release

After an almost surprisingly well-received first season, it’s officially been announced that the anime adaptation of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability will be receiving a second season that’s set to begin streaming on Crunchyroll in July 2025. Along with the announcement of the brand-new season, it was also revealed that there would be two additions to the main cast: Manaka Iwami, who will be playing Escher, a kind-hearted nun from the Dane district of the Kingdom of Saloum, and Minami Tsuda, who will be playing Saria, the fourth princess of the Kingdom of Saloum and Lloyd’s older sister.

Both actresses released public comments following the announcement, with Iwami stating, “This series often has a lot of comical ad-libbing during the recording sessions, and I find myself inspired by the fun performances of my fellow cast members every time! The character Escher, whom I have the honor of portraying, is a nun who is an excellent singer, gentle, charming, and naturally a bit ditzy!” Tsuda continued to gush about the characters in the show, sharing, “Saria is like a prodigy of music, having mastered every instrument… She’s a quiet character, but when it’s time to show off to Lloyd, she really gives it her all with a determined ‘Hmph!’ She’s Lloyd’s older sister who tries her best. And that ‘Hmph!’ face is just so cute! 7th Prince has these moments of comical expressions that are truly adorable! Those soft, squishy cheeks… it makes you want to poke them (laughs).”

7th Prince Is an Absolutely Outrageous Isekai Everyone Should Watch

While the isekai genre is known for having outrageous storylines and world-building, 7th Prince gives almost every other series in the genre a run for their money. The series follows Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, who, in his previous life, was an ambitious sorcerer who lacked the funds and aptitude to become successful. Now, living as royalty, the young prince is using his second chance at life to become a masterclass mage. By the end of the first season, Lloyd resolved to begin learning more about Holy Magic – which is exactly where Season 2 will pick up and continue his journey.

While the series may not necessarily sound like anything unique, the way in which 7th Prince presents itself is surprisingly eye-catching, boasting incredible animation when showcasing Lloyd’s magical feats. While there have been criticisms thrown in the direction of 7th Prince due to the way its underaged main character is drawn throughout the anime, the original manga, as of writing, has sold well over 7 million copies around the globe, making it one of the most successful isekai battle series ever released.

