Shonen Jump’s Next Big Hit Is Already Getting a Second Reprint

Shonen Jump’s Ichi the Witch is one of the hottest mangas in the magazine currently. Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the manga debuted in September 2024 and already has a wide fan base. On February 12th, the official account of the Ichi the Witch manga shared on X, “A super-fast reprint has been decided! The momentum of the first volume of JC’s “Ichi the Witch” is amazing. A second reprint (third printing) has been decided! Reprinted on Tuesday, March 4th. Please refrain from contacting bookstores regarding availability. Please look for it in stores along with volume 2.”

The first volume was released on January 4th, and was already outsold in less than a week. On January 10th, the manga got its first reprint, and now it’s out of stock again. This is already the third print happening around the same time as the release of Volume 2. Following the manga’s massive popularity, Ichi the Witch Volume 2 will be released on March 4th. The manga is currently only available in Japanese, as it may take a few more months before the English release date is announced.

What Is the Plot of Ichi the Witch?

The story is set in a world where magic exists, but it’s also highly restricted. Majiks are creatures who possess magi,c and only by passing certain trias, can someone gain their power. However, only women have been able to acquire magic, which is why they are called Witches. The story follows Ichi, a young male hunter from the Druid Mountain. He has been living on his own since he was a child, as he was abandoned by his parents. Ichi was only given a knife, which was meant to be used to kill himself. However, he turned his life around by learning how to hunt.

One day, he encounters a hostile Majik that not even the most powerful witches can defeat. The reason is a simple gimmick: that Majik’s heart can’t be scratched by a woman. However, no one expected a lone hunter to step in and save the day. Not only that, but by defeating the Majik, Ichi became the first male Witch. His unexpected powers challenge societal norms as Ichi navigates his new identity. Determined to prove himself worthy, Ichi strives to master his newfound powers, confront formidable Majiks, and uncover the mysteries surrounding the origins of magic.

