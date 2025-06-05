Initial D and MF Ghost Creator Confirms a Sequel Is Coming (With a Twist)

Memes aside, Initial D remains one of the most influential sports anime, not to mention the most iconic street racing series. In the thirty years since the manga’s release in 1995, Initial D has grown into a successful global franchise with multiple movies as well as a sequel, MF Ghost, which is expecting its third season in 2026. MF Ghost also recently wrapped up its manga with 23 volumes in all, though it seems this is not the end of the franchise, as in some of the best news JDM-heads have gotten all year, Initial D’s creator, Shuichi Shigeno, just announced an all-new sequel.

Initial D is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, the series’ author, Shuichi Shigeno, recently announced a sequel manga to Initial D and MF Ghost called Subaru and the Comet, or alternatively translated as Subaru and Subaru. The series will debut in Issue 34 of Young Magazine, which will be released on July 22nd, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a poster introducing the two new protagonists of the upcoming sequel as well as a glimpse into what kicks off their journey into street racing.

Initial D Creator Announces New Sequel Manga Releasing in July With a Series First

Given that MF Ghost just released its final volume on June 6th, this announcement could not have come at a more opportune time. The new sequel is perfectly poised to make sure fans won’t feel the void left behind by MF Ghost’s conclusion and still get their regular dose of Shigeno’s addictive street racing action. The new series is set to bring Initial D and MF Ghost together in the best way possible, promising double the trouble as the series will have two protagonists, including, for the first time ever, a female driver.

Subaru and the Comet gets its namesake from its two protagonists, Kudo Subaru and Sato Subaru, who seemingly, through fateful encounters of their own, are plunged into the street racing world. Kudo’s story takes off when he meets Ogata and Aiba, while Sato’s takes off when she meets Bunta, hinting at the sequel giving fans the best of both worlds in the form of traditional street racing as well as the professional setup of the MFG. All the same, with the new sequel manga releasing next month and Season 3 of MF Ghost slotted for 2026, it’s about to be a very exciting time for Initial D fans than ever before.

