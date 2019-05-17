Inuyasha Finally Coming to Blu-ray this Fall

Rumiko Takahashi is preparing to release her newest manga series, MAO, so there is no better time than now to revisit some of her most popular works. One of the biggest series to make an impact among fans was Inuyasha, which hit in the United States at the perfect time in the 2000s when fans were tuning into Adult Swim on Saturday nights to watch anime every week.

But even with its popularity, the series has had troubled home video releases in the past but that seems to finally be over. Viz Media announced on their official Twitter account that Inuyasha will finally be coming to Blu-ray this Fall.

Announcement: Inuyasha comes to Blu-ray/DVD FALL 2019. Revisit Kagome and Inuyasha’s feudal fairy tale in glorious HD! pic.twitter.com/ihoYi9NSfE — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 17, 2019

Although there are currently no concrete details about its upcoming release, this upcoming Blu-ray/DVD release will feature the first season of Inuyasha — which contains the first 27 episodes of the series. This will be a huge deal for fans looking to finally get an HD version of the series, but that can also be its downfall if there are any issues. But time will tell as fans get pricing and release date details later this year.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga.

The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release, and they officially describe Inuyasha as such, “After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”