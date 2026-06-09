Crunchryoll’s Biggest Anime Hypes Series Finale After 7 Years With New Trailer

One of Crunchyroll’s biggest anime franchises is gearing up for its grand finale after seven years, and the anime is hyping up what to expect from the series finale with a new trailer. Crunchyroll might be the exclusive streaming home for a ton of major anime releases these days, but the streaming service has made some big strides in the past decade. One of the first major exclusive licenses for the streamer came at the tail end of the 2010s, and now it’s set to end with its final season wrapping up this Spring.

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Dr. Stone has been in the midst of its third and final season through the Spring 2026 months, and now it’s entered its final few episodes as Senku and the others have built a rocket and made their way to space. With the grand finale fast approaching over the next couple of weeks, Dr. Stone Science Future has dropped a special trailer for the anime’s final climax as fans gear up to see how it’s a going to come to its end. Check it out in action below.

Dr. Stone Hypes Final Episodes With New Trailer

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Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 is the final phase of the anime’s final season, and it will be wrapping up its run heading into the start of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. This means there are only a few episodes left of the anime to go, so now it’s the time to make sure you are caught up with everything that has released thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll. This final string of episodes will finally reveal the big secret about how the Earth was turned to stone in the first place. Which is what Senku and the Kingdom of Science have been working towards all this time.

Dr. Stone has seen Senku going up against all sorts of opponents through the course of the anime’s seven year run thus far, but this has been the most monumental season of the anime to date. Because while he has been dealing with others on Earth the more he tries to expand his technology in this stone world, it’s never really brought him closer to figuring out the secret of the Why Man and why the Earth was turned to stone all those millennia ago.

How Will Dr. Stone’s Anime End?

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Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original Dr. Stone manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, so fans have been waiting for the anime to reach this point for nearly five years. It’s arguably one of the best endings of the 2020s when it comes to Shonen Jump franchises, and remains one of the better endings when compared to its other 2010 compatriots. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how the anime sticks the landing.

It’s not a traditional ending as you would expect from a Shonen Jump franchise as there’s not a huge battle or some kind of other climactic moment. Much like the rest of the series, the climax is more emotional in nature as Senku ponders just how far science can still go in this new world. So it’s going to be interesting to see how fans react to it.

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