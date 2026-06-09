New One Piece Spinoff Reveals First Look (& It’s All About Zoro)

One Piece has announced that a new spinoff is now in the works, and it’s all about the fan-favorite Straw Hat Roronoa Zoro. One Piece is having a great year so far as not only has the anime returned for its adaptation of the Elbaph Arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, but there are all sorts of new projects now in the works. and now another spinoff has been announced as it will focus on Zoro this time around for its story.

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One Piece novel ZORO has been officially announced to be in the works, and it’s going to be hitting shelves in Japan on July 3rd in Japan. This new spinoff will be focusing more on Zoro’s early life before he ended up meeting Luffy, and will showcase more of the journey to become the world’s greatest swordsman from his own perspective. It’s something that has been missing from the core One Piece series, and you can check out its cover art below.

One Piece Zoro Spinoff Cover Art Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece novel ZORO is written by Jun Esaka (the same writer behind the original One Piece: Heroines spinoff novel releases) and it will feature illustrations from Nakamuru. Shueisha teases that it will focus on Zoro’s early life, “It tells the story of Roronoa Zoro, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates, from his departure from Shimotsuki Village until his encounter with Luffy.” With so many characters to expand on from the original series, there’s much more that could be said about Zoro’s own origin outside of the brief look that fans have gotten to see in the past.

That’s been one of the biggest appeals for these spinoff novel releases thus far as it showcases more of One Piece‘s characters outside of the moments from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. One Piece: Heroines was such a successful spinoff that it’s going to be making its own anime adaptation debut on July 5th, and it’s going to be showcasing a special new adventure with Nami that wasn’t seen in the original series. Fans are clearly clamoring for more expansive stories on their favorites.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Courtesy of Netflix

There are all sorts of new projects now in the works for One Piece’s future that fans will need to keep an eye out for. Not only will the One Piece anime release new episodes for the Elbaph arc through the coming months, but the live-action series is also in the works on its third season with Netflix as well. One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is scheduled for a release next year, and it will be capping off its take on the Alabasta Saga when it returns for its new episodes.

There’s also a new LEGO One Piece special coming to Netflix later this year, but that’s not all either. Netflix and WIT Studio are currently in production on a full reboot of the anime with The One Piece. This new reboot will be adapting Eiichiro Oda’s original manga from the very beginning, and is currently slated to make its debut sometime in February 2027 with seven episodes (totaling over 300 minutes of content) planned.

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