Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait for Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter in the Sequel

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be continuing the story from Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga, and fans can't wait to meet Inuyasha and Kagome's future daughter in the sequel anime. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be making its way to screens later this Fall, and luckily Viz Media has licensed the new anime for an English language release outside of Japan. This led to the first trailer for the sequel anime series recently that finally gave us our first full look at the new trio of characters at the center of the series, a trio of the future children of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru.

At the center of this new series will be Inuyasha and Kagome's future daughter, Moroha, who was shown to have similar traits to both of her parents in the first trailer. Not only have fans been obsessing over just how perfectly reflective of the duo their daughter is, but have nothing but excitement to see what kind of energy she will bring to the sequel series. Especially when considering the central mystery of why she hasn't seen her parents!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Inuyasha and Kagome's future daughter so far, and let us know what you think of her! Interested to see how she differs from her parents? Wondering where they are in the sequel too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!