New Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Trailer Locks Down Release Window

Ranma 1/2 kicked off its big anime comeback with the premiere of its reboot not long ago, and now its new anime is coming back for Season 2 much sooner than you’d expect with the first trailer showing off the new episodes. Rumiko Takahashi’s classic Shogakukan manga franchises have been steadily making their return to TV with new anime reboots in celebration of the publisher’s 100th anniversary, and following the success of Urusei Yatsura‘s own anime reboot, Takahashi’s classic Ranma 1/2 manga franchise making its own return with a full anime reboot taking on the story from the very beginning once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end of Ranma 1/2‘s first season last year came with the confirmation that a second season was on the way, but MAPPA had not confirmed a release window or date as of that time. One year later, and it’s now been revealed that Ranma 1/2 Season 2 will be premiering much sooner than expected as it’s scheduled to debut some time later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. To celebrate this new release window being announced, Ranma 1/2 has dropped the first trailer for Season 2 that you can check out below.

Play video

What to Know for Ranma 1/2 Season 2

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 will be making its debut some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has not yet confirmed a release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed, however, is that Netflix will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan, and it’s currently where you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season. The staff and cast from the first season will be returning as well with Konosuke Uda directing the new season for MAPPA once more, Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, and Hiromi Tanaguchi handling the character designs.

This newest trailer also reveals more of the characters and voices we’ll see in the new season as well. Toshihiko Seki will be returning from the original Ranma 1/2 anime to reprise his role as Mousse (as teased ahead of this latest reveal for the second season), but fully new additions to the voice cast revealed in the trailer also include the likes of Kaori Nazuka as Ukyo Kuonji, Kazuhiko Inoue as Happosai, Rin Mizuhara as Cologne, and Akira Ishida as Hikaru Gosunkugi. Returning cast members from the first season include Kappei Yamaguchi as boy Ranma, Megumi Hayashibara as girl Ranma, Noriko Hidaka as Akane, and Rei Sakuma as Shampoo.

MAPPA

Why You Should Watch Ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 was one of the more successful anime debuts with Netflix last Fall as it dominated ratings back when it was airing, and that success has continued with the launch of other reboots that fans are now watching this Spring like Yaiba: Samurai Legend (which is also yet another big budget reboot of a classic manga series). But fans might have noticed all of these comebacks lately, and it’s due to how successful each one has been thus far.

There has been a spring of classic anime franchises celebrating their respective milestones and anniversaries with new anime projects, and they have each offered a new take on an anme that originally aired decades before. These projects continue to see success, so we’ll likely see them continue with even more episodes. Much like how Urusei Yatsura ran for four cours of episodes before it ended its new take on the Rumiko Takahashi classic, Ranma 1/2 also has its own shot at having just as long of a new anime run for its own reboot as fans continue to support it.