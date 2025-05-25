Ranma 1/2 Reboot to Share First Look at Season 2 Soon (But There’s a Catch)

The second season of Ranma 1/2‘s reboot anime series will be showing off the first look at the new episodes soon, but there’s a small catch to who will be able to check it out first. Rumiko Takahashi’s classic Ranma 1/2 manga series made its massive return last year with a brand new anime series adapting the story from the very beginning. As publisher Shogakukan continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary milestone, its classic works have been returning to screens with new projects. This included Takahashi’s own Urusei Yatsura getting a full reboot before Ranma 1/2 made its comeback too.

Ranma 1/2 made its return with a new rebooted anime series last Fall, and was just as big of a hit as fans of the classic anime and manga had hoped to see. Now Season 2 of the reboot is now in the works, but has yet to reveal exactly when the new episodes would hit. Now as the anime prepares for its comeback, the first look at Ranma 1/2 Season 2 is going to be shared during a special event coming to Japan featuring stars from the new anime in attendance.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Sneak Peek Coming Soon

Ranma 1/2 will be hosting a special live event dubbed the “Ranma 1/2: Great Joyful Anime Presentation” in Japan on June 22nd. The event will feature members of the first season’s voice cast reuniting to live dub some scenes for fans in attendance including Kappei Yamaguchi (boy Ranma), Megumi Hayashibara (girl Ranma), Noriko Hidaka (Akane), and Rei Sakuma (Shampoo). But that’s not all is there’s also the tease of some new members of the cast that have yet to make their debut in the new anime such as Mousse, who’s shown for the first time in this new visual for the event but has yet to be announced for the anime.

It’s also been announced that this event will also be featuring a sneak peek at Ranma 1/2 Season 2, but it’s yet to be revealed as to whether this sneak peek will be making its way online. The event will also be for those lucky fans in attendance, but it will likely also come with its fair share of news about the coming season. But now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if we get a bigger update than we might expect.

How to Watch New Ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 was announced to be in the works shortly after the first season came to an end, but it has yet to be revealed when fans can expect to see the new episodes. Directed by Konosuke Uda for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music, you can now find the first season of the rebooted anime series now streaming exclusively with Netflix in both English and Japanese language audio to see how it’s all come back to life after all these years.

There has been an increase of major reboots and returns over the last few years, and franchises like Ranma 1/2 have been able to find new audiences as a result of their comebacks. It’s led to many fans asking for way more anime to make their returns in the coming years, and there are many even hitting through the rest of this year (with another big reboot coming this Summer).

What are you hoping to see from Ranma 1/2‘s anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!