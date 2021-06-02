Inuyasha Creator Launches Official Twitter

✖

The world of Inuyasha made a surprising return with its sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, revisiting the world created by Rumiko Takahashi through the eyes of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, years following their original adventures, and now, the mangaka who created these worlds has entered the world of Twitter with a new account of her own. With a second season already confirmed for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, which will bring back Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, it's clear that there are still plenty of questions that are left to be answered in the beloved world of the supernatural.

Takahashi has been a popular mangaka for decades, and while the artist might be best known for her work on the world of Inuyasha, she was also responsible for some big movers and shakers in the world of anime with the likes of Ranma 1/2 and Urusei Yatsura. Even with the success of Inuyasha and its sequel, Rumiko has continued lending her talents to the world of manga, having recently created the story of Mao, another supernatural yarn that is continuing to run in Weekly Shonen Jump and while it hasn't been confirmed to receive an anime adaptation, the series proves that Takahashi is far from done in creating new worlds in the medium of manga.

Takahashi posted her first Tweet using her Official Twitter Account on May 31st, posting original art and proceeding to post news and more sketches from her library as the days passed, showing off her insane talent when it comes to creating art within the world of anime:

While a release date has yet to be revealed for the second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, fans are excited to learn more not only about the three new monster-hunting protagonists, but also their past and the answers as to what had happened to their parents respectively.

Rumiko Takahashi has long been a fixture in the world of anime and we look forward to seeing how she will interact with fans on social media, as well as what new work she will share with audiences.

What do you think of Takahashi starting a new Twitter Account?