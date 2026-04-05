Disney+ & Hulu Confirm Streaming Plans for Spring 2026’s Biggest Anime Hits

The Spring 2026 anime schedule has officially kicked off its run with a new wave of releases hitting this month, and Disney+ and Hulu have confirmed their plans to stream some of the standout releases. The new seasonal schedule brings with it a ton of new anime releases that fans are going to need to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks, and that means that there are several streaming services that are going to be fighting for fan attention. And Hulu and Disney+ have some strong titles on offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu has confirmed their licenses from the Spring 2026 anime schedule beginning to hit this April, and it includes some major debuts with three new titles confirmed for the streaming service. Not only has it locked down streaming rights for new releases such as Snowball Earth, but it also includes a brand new anime adaptation debut with Rumiko Takahashi’s MAO. On top of this, they will also be providing a returning franchise with Mission: Yozakura Family coming back for its second season later this month.

Hulu and Disney+ Confirm April 2026 Anime Releases

Courtesy of Sunrise

With the Spring 2026 anime schedule already underway, two of these new releases are actually already available to stream now. The first of the major releases is MAO, the newest anime taking on famed creator Rumiko Takahashi’s latest work. This creator has been behind some of the most influential releases of all time with the likes of Inuyasha, Urusei Yatsura and Ranma 1/2 all being massively popular, and MAO looks to follow in those same steps as it makes the jump to screens with its new anime. This already makes it a show you need to keep an eye on.

The second of these already available new series is Snowball Earth, Adapted by one of the growing studios within the industry, Studio KAI, this series begins with a giant robot pilot fighting off a major invasion…only to return to Earth years after the fact and finding it completely covered in ice. It sparks an entire new mystery for the series to follow, and likely could end up being one of the standout debuts that fans will keep talking about later.

What Else Is Coming to Hulu This April?

Courtesy of Silver Link

In terms of other new anime releases scheduled through the rest of the month, this also includes a new streaming release for the final Dragon Ball film . It will be making its streaming launch with the platform on April 13th, and that’s not all as Mission: Yozakura Family is currently slated for its return for its second season later this month as well. While it has yet to confirm its release date with Hulu, it’s a lot to look forward to.

Mission: Yozakura Family , but the first season ended up going under the radar compared to some of the other anime hits that released around the same time. But with its second season, there’s a hope that it’s going to be able to make up for the lost time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!