Invincible Creator Drops Ominous Tease for Season 3’s Final Episodes

Invincible is gearing up for the premiere of the final two episodes for Season 3, and one of the original creators behind it all has dropped an ominous tease for what to expect heading into the finale. Invincible Season 3 has been the biggest season of the animated series yet as Mark Grayson has really been challenged in terms of how he views his work as a hero. After everything that happened in the first two seasons, Mark has been trying to move on and really get his life back in order. But naturally, that’s a much easier task said than done.

It’s about to get even wilder for Invincible Season 3 as the post-credits scene from the latest episode saw Angstrom Levy returning to action along with an army of Marks from across the multiverse. The previews for the next episode teased the start to the Invincible War that fans of the comics have been waiting to see, and series co-creator Robert Kirkman teased in an interview with Dexterto that these coming episodes are the biggest they have done so far with “some pretty huge moments” still on the way.

Invincible Creator Teases Season 3 Finale

“I will say that we’ve kept the last two episodes secret for a reason. We haven’t released any screeners,” Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman began. “They’re the biggest episodes we’ve done thus far, I think it’s very safe to say that, and we end on some pretty huge moments.” And while fans of the original comics might be aware of some of the events that are coming next, Kirkman further teases that there will be some surprises in store for even those who have that previous experience thanks to some of the tweaks the animated series’ team have made to the story.

“Don’t think you’ve got it figured out. You may get something unexpected at the end,” Kirkman continued. “There’s probably going to be some surprises along the way for comic book fans and definitely some tweaks here and there.” As for the major figure that Invincible fans have been thinking coming in Season 3, Conquest, Kirkman played coy about his anticipated debut, “I will say that Conquest shows up in the show eventually. I can confirm that – whether it’s before the end of Season 3 or the beginning, middle, or end of Season 4, I can’t say,” Kirkman teased.

How to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 7

Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 is titled “What Have I Done?” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, March 5th at 12:00AM PT. As Kirkman teased about these final two episodes of the season, there are some major events coming to the animated series. Even if there are tweaks as to how the adaptation tackles the story, it’s still going to be a rather game changing one for Mark and the rest of the heroes on Earth.

The first two seasons ended with massive fights that changed how either the world saw Mark, or how he sees the world, but this is going to be the grandest scale we’ve seen for the animated series to date. It’s a worldwide event with lots of heroes wrapped up in the chaos, and it’s only the start of much bigger troubles that will be coming Mark’s way in the immediate future. With Invincible Season 4 already now in the works, it means that there’s going to be one intense scene after another as the show forges ahead.

