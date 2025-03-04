Invincible Exec Explains How the Show Decides What to Change From the Comics

Invincible Season 3 is currently readying for the final two episodes of its run, and one of the showrunners behind it all opened up about how the show’s team decides on what to change from the original comics. Invincible‘s TV series has been making many small changes to Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s original comics run from the very first episode, and this also includes taking some moments from the original and expanding on it further. Invincible‘s animated series spends more times with characters that didn’t get as much attention in the original, and that seemed to be the goal of the team overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible co-showrunner Simon Racioppa recently opened up about the new season in a special AMA on Reddit, and explained how the animated series’ team approaches the additional material. As Racioppa noted, these changes to the show not only come from the necessary follow ups from changes seen in previous seasons, but also where co-creator Robert Kirkman felt like were missed opportunities during the original comics’ run. They’re always looking for spaces in between panels where there could be interesting stories to mine.

Prime Video

How Invincible Changes From the Comics

“It all starts with Robert [Kirkman] and me (and a few of our writers) sitting down at the start of a season and going through the comic,” Racioppa began. “[L]ooking over the issues and just talking about what’s there, what ideas he might have had at the time but didn’t have the pages to explore, places that we could expand into bigger stories…We’re looking for the spots between the panels where more story or interesting emotional beats might be found. It’s also about following up on changes we’ve made in previous seasons – i.e. we give Debbie a little more time in the show than the comics.”

Invincible Season 3 has had some notable expansions of this kind such as the budding romance between Rex and Rae. Racioppa opened up about this change too and explained that it came naturally from the two of them sharing the same trauma in the second season, “I mean, it started with the fact that they both went through a horrible and traumatic event together and were the only two survivors (at the time) of the Lizard League missile base attack. We naturally wanted to explore what that might mean to them, what that trauma might do, and what bond might form from that. So it just grew organically from talking about all that…”

Prime Video

Invincible Season 3 Is Speeding Towards the End

Invincible Season 3 is now in the midst of its final two episodes and will be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks. Mark Grayson is now about to face off against his biggest threat in the animated series to date, and it’s going to open up a whole host of new problems that are going to quickly be coming his way. But with the third season ending so soon, thankfully it’s already been confirmed that the series will be continuing with more.

Invincible Season 4 has already been announced, and those behind the series have teased that work has already started on the new episodes. It’s yet to be announced when the fourth season will hit, but it was also teased that fans could potentially see Invincible release on an annual schedule with new episodes coming each year if everything works out with its production. But first Mark needs to survive everything that’s going to happen at the end of Season 3.