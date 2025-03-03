Invincible Season 3 Drops First Look at the Invincible War

Invincible Season 3 is now gearing up for its final two episodes of the season, and the animated series has dropped the first look at the Invincible War coming in the penultimate episode. Invincible Season 3 has been a game changing one for Mark Grayson as after everything that happened in Season 2, Mark has been trying his best to keep his hands clean as a hero. Accidentally killing Angstrom Levy really did a number on him mentally, and the season has been seeing him try to move on from such a massive event. But it’s only going to get tougher.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 ended with a major post-credits scene that revealed that Angstrom Levy has somehow survived his death at the hands of Mark, and has been the one watching him through the floating eye cameras this entire time. But that’s not the only issue as Angstrom has gathered many Marks from across the multiverse, and is now set to unleash them on the Earth. This is teased with the first look at Invincible Season 3 Episode 7, and you can check it out below ahead of the episode’s premiere.

This Thursday, it's the Invincible Reunion. A bunch of variants come to Earth for a friendly catch-up with Mark. Should be lots of fun!!! pic.twitter.com/QzAP4YuYOM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2025

How to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 7

Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 is titled “What Have I Done?” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, March 5th at 12:00AM PT. As teased by the first look at the episode, it’s kicking off the “Invincible War” that you might have heard about from fans of the original Invincible comics run. This is one of the most memorable events in the entire series overall, and it’s likely that it will make for a very memorable episode of the animated series as well. There’s just a ton that is going to happen as the season comes to a close.

Hilariously, Invincible has also confirmed the “names” for each of these variants as well. Alongside with the confirmation that Steven Yeun will be voicing each of these different takes on Mark (of which there are 18), the social media account for the series “reveals” that each of the variants are referred to as such, Capevincible, Sportvincible, Prisonincible, Nogogglesible, Flaxancible, Movincihawk, Hairvincible, Gogglesvincible, Capvincible, Nomaskible, Maskvincible, Mustachible, Hoodvincible, Omnivincible, Viltrumincible, Bulletproofible, Lightblueincible, and Stripevincible. But that’s not likely how they will be referred to in the episode itself (if at all).

What Does This Mean for Invincible Season 3?

With the full unleashing of the Mark variants from across the multiverse, the Earth is going to be in much more trouble than ever before. Invincible Season 3 has been teasing this upcoming war through the title card glitches from each of the episodes so far, so now it’s finally time to see how this will impact the final episodes of the season. Because while this war is a big issue from the Invincible comics, it’s what comes after that fans are really excited to see come to fruition.

There are also a couple of members of the voice cast that were announced for Invincible Season 3, but have yet to make their full appearance just yet. It likely means they are being saved for one of these final episodes, so there’s a hope that Season 3 will end with their full reveal rather than saving these particular characters for a later season. Either way, Mark and the Earth will never be the same after getting attacked by each of his variants. It’s going to be a totally different series from now on.