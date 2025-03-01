Invincible Season 3 Reveals Game-Changing New Threat (& Major Villain Return)

Invincible has really changed the game with the post-credits scene for Season 3‘s latest episode revealing a major villain is coming back. Invincible Season 3 is now speeding towards its grand finale, and Mark Grayson has really been put through it with the episodes thus far. Not only has he been challenged about his views on heroism and those he puts a stop to, but the latest episode has turned the emotional knife even further as Mark’s starting to really get how his actions have been hurting innocent lives around him. But as he faces his guilt, he’s about to face himself in a much more literal sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 has been following Mark after his thought murder of Angstrom Levy at the end of the second season, and in turn has made him a much more intense hero as a result. This villain’s death has been weighing heavily on him and has changed how he approaches fights overall, but the end of Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 reveals that Mark has a big surprise coming for him. Not only is Angstrom Levy very much not dead, but he’s assembled multiple Marks across the multiverse for something huge.

Prime Video

Angstrom Levy Returns in Invincible Season 3 Post-Credits Scene

Invincible Season 3 kicked off with a new mystery of a mysterious floating camera that had been monitoring Mark and his family. Mark had thought Cecil was the one keeping an eye on him after going off on his own, but it turned out that even Cecil had no idea who the camera belonged to either. All that Mark was able to find out was that the camera was very expensive, and was made with a highly adept technology. But as it turns out, it was actually Angstrom Levy who had been watching him all along. He has survived his supposed death at Mark’s hands at the end of the second season.

It’s yet to be revealed how Angstrom has survived his fight with Mark, but it’s clear that he has been patched together with the kind of technology that has been seen with the floating cameras. But that’s not even the worst of it, as the end of the scene also reveals an army of Marks from different universes. It’s likely that each of them has gone down the villainous route too as Angstrom wouldn’t have reached out to them otherwise. So Mark’s going to need to watch himself.

Prime Video

What Does This Mean for Invincible Season 3?

Invincible Season 3 will be coming to an end in just two more episodes according to the initial release schedule revealed ahead of the new season’s premiere, so it means that this coming wave of evil Marks are going to play a big role leading into the grand finale. Angstrom reaching out to various Marks in the first place is a certainly odd twist to his character given how much he hated Mark in his initial debut. But it seems after his near death at Mark’s hands, Angstrom is willing to go to any depth necessary to kill Mark for good…even using other Marks to do it.

But even with all of that said, there’s still one big threat from the Invincible comics that fans have been hoping to see in the third season. Given the trajectory of how everything’s been going down, there’s a good chance we’ll see that (potentially Jonathan Banks voiced) villain’s debut in the final episodes o the season.