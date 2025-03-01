Invincible Season 3 Finally Explains What’s Going On With the Title Cards

Invincible Season 3 is now in the midst of its final string of episodes, and the post-credits scene from the latest episode has finally explained the secret behind the title cards this season. Ever since Invincible began its run, one of the best running gimmicks of the animated series has been the reveal of the series’ title card when a character is ready to say Invincible’s name. Season 2 started to introduce new takes on the title card to reveal new colors, and the third season took that even further as each title card was changing more and more each time.

Invincible Season 3’s title cards had been hit with mysterious glitches that saw them shaking in between multiple colors before shifting back to the classic blue and yellow. This was the case for Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 too, but the post-credits scene reveals why this has been happening as it was all teasing the upcoming clash with the multiverse as multiple Marks across many universes have all been gathered in one place. Each with their own unique costumes with colors inspired by Mark’s potential life paths.

Invincible Season 3 Is Ready for the Invincible War

The post-credits scene for Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 reveals that not only is Angstrom Levy alive after seemingly being killed by Mark at the end of the second season, but that he has gathered a small army of different Mark variants from across the multiverse. If they’re working with Levy, there’s a good chance that each of them comes from an evil path that Mark could have gone in his life just as fans were teased by Levy’s original universe during the second season. So it makes sense that with these different paths, Mark himself would have a much different look as well.

Some of the Mark variants have different versions of the Invincible costume, and some forgo them entirely. There seem to be one or two inspired by the red and white colors of Nolan Grayson’s Omni-Man costume, and there are even a few that seem to have united with the Viltrum Empire completely. But thankfully the Mark we have been following all this time hasn’t gone down one of these destructive paths, and we’ll see whether or not that makes him weaker than the others who have dedicated their lives to strength completely.

How Will Invincible Season 3 End?

If you have heard fans teasing an “Invincible War” potentially coming in the third season’s adaptation of the original Invincible comic issues, this is the tease that fans have been waiting to see come to fruition. This war destroys the world as the heroes face off against the many Marks from across these multiple universes, and it’s only the start of Mark’s troubles in the final couple of episodes for the season. Invincible will be ending in just two episodes, so there’s quite a lot to dig into next.

Invincible Season 4 is also now in the works, but it has yet to be announced when fans can expect to see it. As this third season comes to an end, with the fourth on the way, Mark’s intense hero life is only going to get more heartbreaking from this point on. It’s going to be a lot worse before it has any chance of getting better, so these might be some of the wildest episodes of the series to date if it happens anything like how it went down in the comics run.